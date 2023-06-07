Freedom movement splintering amid infighting and the formation of new political party

Leighton Baker is forming his own party – named after himself – further splintering the freedom movement.

They promised political unity but two of the most high-profile groups against the Covid restrictions are at loggerheads – just months out from the election.

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki is looking to sue far-right media outlet Counterspin, while another freedom party is entering the mix.

Canterbury businessman Leighton Baker announced he was forming the Leighton Baker party on Sunday after he was named in the top five of preferred Prime Ministers in a Newshub poll - scoring higher than Winston Peters at 3.9%.

But Baker’s announcement is seen as another blow to the freedom movement by many of his social media followers who fear he will further split the vote.

READ MORE:

* A test for the strength of New Zealand's free speech laws

* 'Bud-lighting': The cancellation campaign coming for a company near you

* From drug dealer to pastor: Freedom Centre leader speaks frankly about his past and 'burgers for baptism' allegations



It comes as Sue Grey, co-leader of Freedoms NZ with Brian Tamaki (a coalition of five parties including Grey’s NZ Outdoor and Freedom party and Hannah Tamaki’s Vision New Zealand) announced her party would be carrying out an investigation into allegations made by Counterspin against Tamaki that could split the alliance.

Although Tamaki has previously been interviewed on Counterspin, (the alternative media platform known to espouse conspiracy theories) he was subject to a blistering attack on Saturday leading to him threatening legal action for defamation.

Counterspin Media Counterspin published a video attacking Brian Tamaki for allegedly renting a Destiny Church car park out as a Covid-19 testing station.

A video hosted by Samantha Edwards, titled ‘Brian and Hananh Tamaki’s covid money trail’ questioned if both he and wife Hannah’s had made money from renting a South Auckland Destiny Church car park to Whanau Ora Community Clinic for a Covid-19 testing station. The video also suggested people had been vaccinated there.

Edwards also questioned the church’s business links to Whanau Ora.

The video played a radio interview by Kate Hawkesby on NewstalkZB with Hannah Tamaki in October 2021. In it Tamaki confirms Destiny’s Church is receiving the rent from the testing clinic.

Tamaki was quick to issue a scathing statement on Tuesday saying the video contained “toxic innuendo” and “straight up lies”.

He said the car park was owned by an unrelated property company, but the head tenant was a charitable company that handled Destiny Church property matters. He said the company collected rent from sub-tenants including Whanau Ora, but then passed it onto the owner of the property.

Tamaki said he was concerned “how quickly” people “panicked” and “judged” both him and his wife negatively following the video.

“For many to treat us in this manner by believing someone who hasn’t done much other than publish vile hate and lies, is despicable. Counterspin Media have lost all integrity with me and I know many, many others.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Tamaki issued a statement in which he threatened to sue Counterspin Media for defamation.

Tamaki said they had no involvement with any Whanau Ora centres and there were no “business ties” between the agency and Destiny’s Church.

“We are seriously progressing defamation charges against Samantha Edwards and Counterspin Media. This is not my wish, but poisoning the minds of many against us with whatever slurs or lies people come up with because they hate or have difficulty with our success is no longer acceptable or right.”

The Tamaki’s publicly opposed the Covid-19 vaccine and Brian Tamaki spent ten days in prison for breaching bail conditions after he attended an anti-mandate protest.

NZ Outdoors and Freedom party leader Sue Grey announced her party was going to review all the information in the video before making any statement.

Grey was also concerned at Leighton Baker’s party announcement.

“You really have to ask why?” she said.

Grey said the Freedoms NZ umbrella party would be open to incorporating Baker’s party and DemocracyNZ as they shared similar views on a number of issues.

However, Baker ruled that out, saying it was important to have a number of voices in the mix.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Sue Grey confirmed her party would be looking into Counterspin’s allegations against Brian Tamaki.

He questioned how effective each party within the Freedoms NZ umbrella would be if they got to parliament and said his party was more about individuals working in their electorates for the public, rather than their party.

Baker said he will be announcing a number of prospective candidates shortly around New Zealand and said he would be standing in Waimakariri against sitting National MP Matt Doocey.

The conservative Christian says his campaign will centre around his concern that New Zealand doesn’t have a working democracy.

Previously Baker has stood for the Kiwi Party in 2008, Conservative Party in 2011, 2013 and 2014(by-election) and the New Conservative Party in 2017 and 2020.

Baker’s daughter Chantelle, is a conspiracy theorist who broadcast from the Wellington anti-mandate protests with her father. She will not be standing as a candidate in his party.