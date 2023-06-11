One person injured in Christchurch stabbing

A park in the Christchurch suburb of Addington was cordoned off by police Sunday morning following an assault.

Police are investigating after a person was stabbed in Christchurch early on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the corner of Lincoln Rd and Lyttleton St, in Addington, about 1:50am on Sunday. A spokesperson said one person was taken to Christchurch Hospital with moderate injuries from stab wounds.

A small park at the intersection was cordoned off by police tape until 8.30am.

A local resident said she saw several plainclothes officers taking photographs in the area while it was taped off.

Saturday night was nothing “out of the ordinary”, the resident said. The area was often noisy with Orangetheory Stadium and main roads nearby. The Crusaders played the Fijian Drua at the stadium on Saturday night.

“We could hear the rugby noise and various parties going on in the area,” the resident said. “It was a reasonably noisy night [which] is standard for the weekend.”

The police spokesperson said the patient was discharged from hospital later on Sunday morning. A scene examination took place on Sunday and enquiries were ongoing.