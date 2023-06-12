Police confirm arson at Rangiora house linked to death of Richard Leman

This FENZ photographer is part of the investigation team on site at a suspicious house fire on the corner of South Belt and Southbrook Rd in Rangiora.

A suspicious fire – at a Rangiora house linked to the homicide investigation into the alleged murder of Richard Leman – has been confirmed as arson.

The property in Southbrook St was searched by police last month following the death of Leman, whose torso was found in the boot of his car in the garage of a derelict property in the North Canterbury town in April.

On Monday afternoon, police confirmed the fire was being investigated as arson and said officers were making inquiries to establish what happened.

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) sent two crews to the fire on the corner of Southbrook Rd and South Belt just before 2am, shift manager Blair Walklin said.

They found a small fire, which was put out without any issues.

READ MORE:

* Body in car homicide: Police search two more Rangiora properties

* Person taken to hospital as 40 firefighters tackled house fire in North Canterbury

* Person taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in North Canterbury



Alden Williams/Stuff Police and Fire Investigators are on site at a suspicious house fire on the corner of South Belt and Southbrook Rd in Rangiora. The charring on this fence was from the first fire.

A cordon was put in place, and around half a dozen fire investigators and detectives were at the house on Monday morning.

Two FENZ utes and two unmarked police cars are parked outside.

Do you know more? Email shannon.redstall@stuff.co.nz

Alden Williams/Stuff Items of interest outside the Rangiora property at the centre of an investigation into a suspicious fire early on Monday morning.

Local residents said there have been people at the house over the weekend, emptying the garage and cleaning the house.

One woman said she wished the police would let the public know how the fire related to the murder investigation.

“With everything going on at the moment... you just don’t know if you’re safe in your own home, it’s too close to home,” she said.

The old bungalow was seriously damaged in September, allegedly after a molotov cocktail was thrown at the house.

The overnight incident was considered suspicious, Walklin said.

Supplied A man has appeared in court charged with Leman’s murder but police believe more people were involved.

A man appeared in court last Monday charged with Leman’s murder.

Police have appealed for help to find Leman’s missing body parts, and said that while an arrest had been made, it was thought others were involved in the crime.