One believed dead following crash between schoolbus and car

High school children were on a bus that collided with a car in Sefton, North Canterbury, on Friday afternoon.

A person is believed to have died in a crash between a school bus and a car in North Canterbury.

The crash happened shortly after 3.30pm on Friday in Sefton, 40 minutes north of Christchurch, on Inland Scenic Route 72, by the intersection of Broad and Harleston roads.

Rangiora High School associate principal Paul Donnelly said six of their students were on the bus at the time.

“We know that six of our students on the bus suffered minor injuries,” he said.

Stuff understands an occupant of the car has died and another is seriously injured.

Rural area commander Inspector Peter Cooper said the car occupants had suffered injuries, but would not confirm any fatality.

The road would be closed while emergency services attended. Motorists were asked to delay travel or to take an alternate route.