Two dead following crash between school bus and car

High school children were on a bus that collided with a car in Sefton, North Canterbury, on Friday afternoon.

Two people have died in a crash between a school bus and a car in North Canterbury.

A police spokesperson said the pair who died were occupants of the car.

The crash happened shortly after 3.30pm on Friday in Sefton, 40 minutes north of Christchurch, on Inland Scenic Route 72, by the intersection of Broad and Harleston roads.

Rangiora High School associate principal Paul Donnelly said six of their students were on the bus at the time.

“We know that six of our students on the bus suffered minor injuries,” he said.

Tranzit Coachlines confirmed one of its buses was involved in the crash.

“We express our deepest condolences to the passengers and the families who were travelling in the car and we are so thankful that none of the students travelling on our bus and our driver were seriously injured,” Tranzit bus and coach general manager Jenna Snelgrove said.

“We will continue to work alongside the school, the community and the police through the investigation.”

The road remains closed while emergency services attended. Motorists have been asked to delay travel or to take an alternate route.