Chairs hurled and onlookers left in tears after brawl at Christchurch mall

A brawl at Christchurch’s Westfield Riccarton mall on Tuesday saw two young people arrested. (File photo).

Two young people have been arrested after a fight involving up to 15 children at Christchurch’s Westfield Riccarton mall.

The brawl is understood to have broken out at a food court in the mall at about 6pm on Tuesday.

One person said an employee at a nearby business had told them some young people had tried to spend money from a person they had beaten up during the altercation.

Eyewitnesses said they saw about three or four police officers at the scene, and one said he saw “a dude in handcuffs”.

The youths involved were about 15-years-old, witnesses thought. One said there was no sign of any gang insignia, it rather looked like “stupid kids” were involved.

It is understood that punches were thrown before chairs were hurled at people, leaving nearby children in tears and onlookers running away.

Police confirmed two young people had been arrested over the incident.

A spokesperson said: “At around 6pm, police were called to Riccarton Rd after reports of a group of people fighting. There are no reports of injuries.”

Several shop owners at the mall last year raised concerns about ongoing youth crime driven by social media, with reports of a security guard being punched in the head and children shoplifting.