Patrick Gower guest-hosting controversial feral cat killing hunt

Feral cats are the target of a hunting competition in North Canterbury this weekend.

Patrick Gower is guest-hosting a North Canterbury hunting competition that includes the controversial killing category of feral cats – and he is all for it.

“I have a long history of loving domestic cats and a more recent history of hating feral cats and I see the two as totally different beasts,” he said.

Earlier this year, organisers of the annual North Canterbury Hunting Competition withdrew the category for under 14-year-olds for the most feral cat kills following public backlash and media coverage.

The competition offered young hunters a $250 cash prize for the most feral cats killed in North Canterbury over a two and a half month period. As well as a shot at a $4600 spot prize for junior hunters in the form of a kid's motorbike.

At the time, Gower publicly came forward and shared his views on feral cats after the backlash.

The feral cat category is now only for adults, and new rules are in place for this weekend, which includes using box traps for humane capture and ‘feral animal identification’ and communicating with farmers and neighbouring properties for permission.

Gower told Stuff on Thursday he was “fully aware of the background”.

“I was aware that kids were also going to be involved in the initial format. I'm not a hunter or anything like that but if kids are going to hunt rats, possums and stoats then they may as well be hunting feral cats.”

Gower said he understood the worries that come with the category but “over time we are going to come to learn that even though feral cats and domestic cats are the same species...they are incredibly different beasts.”

Organiser of the hunting competition Matt Bailey said they had record entries this time round and on Wednesday over 1200 hunters had signed up for the weekend event.

Will Appelbe​ from the animal rights group SAFE (Save Animals From Exploitation) said they still believed there was a significant risk of a pet cat being killed in the event.

“I highly doubt these people are carrying microchip detectors, it's just not plausible,” he said.

However, Gower has no concerns a pet will be caught in the crossfire this weekend.

“I wouldn't be supporting it if I did, if in the minimal possibility that there was a domesticated cat caught up in this it would be an absolute disaster in my view.

Supplied Previous cat owner and current journalist Patrick Gower said feral cats will act like ‘the devil on methamphetamine’ when caught in the box trap at the North Canterbury hunting competition.

“The last thing I would ever want is for someone's family pet to be caught up in the crossfire. I love family pets. I’ve owned many cats, I love cats.”

A North Canterbury resident said she was scared for her cat's safety this weekend as she lives in the rural area and her cat doesn’t wear a collar.

“He’s a Maine Coon, he is a big cat that could easily be confused and what happens if they put him in a box? He’d probably act out.”

Gower said he respected domestic cat owners and had “no beef” with them, but did have beef with “the 2.5 million feral cats in this country that are destroying our Kiwi, Kākāpō and our Black stilt”.

Appelbe said there were other strategies that could be used to control the population of cats.

“Like desexing, registration and microchipping or rescuing and re-homing. People can be encouraged to adopt cats,” he said.

Supplied A feral cat was caught on a trail camera that was being used by Fish & Game Southland as part of a study to identify predators in 2016.

Gower respects SAFE and said he loved the work that they did but believed that people would see feral cats act “a bit like the devil on methamphetamine when it's caught in a box” and would know the difference.

Gower wanted feral cats included in predator-free 2050.