Rates hiked by 10% in Canterbury as regional council signs off 'socially responsible budget'

Canterbury ratepayers are facing a hefty 10% rates hike for their regional council bills.

Environment Canterbury adopted its 2023/24 annual plan on Wednesday confirming an average 10% rates increase.

Councillor Grant Edge said it was “a constrained, but socially responsible budget” considering the high inflation environment the council was facing.

“This annual plan is done with good intent, even though we know further pressures are coming.’’

Cr Claire McKay had initially voted against the rates rise, but decided to support the adoption of the annual plan.

“I acknowledge some of the difficulties staff have faced given high inflation and the world we live in.”

Ngāi Tahu councillor Tutehounuku Korako acknowledged the efforts to tackle climate change and protect the environment in the plan, while deputy chairperson Craig Pauling said he was ‘‘excited’’ about the bus fare trial.

Cr John Sunckell said the council faced ‘‘a tsunami’’ of legislative requirements which would put pressure on staff as work began on the 2024-34 long term plan.

A 4.6% rates rise had been signalled in the 2021-31 long term plan, but the council introduced a bus fare trial, public transport improvements, and a flood recovery programme last year which added to the rates bill.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/The Press New public transport fare concessions are causing headaches for Environment Canterbury staff.

The council received 170 submissions, with 76% of respondents broadly supportive of the draft annual plan, corporate services director Giles Southwell said.

Meanwhile, implementing new targeted national public transport fare concessions is causing a headache for council staff.

Public transport general manager Stewart Gibbon said the council was unable to offer free fares for under-13s, which was introduced in last month’s Budget.

He said the council did not have the technology in place to offer free fares from July 1, but hoped to be ready in August.

“Our drivers are not required or expected to carry out age validation and the Government is aware of this.’’

Requiring drivers to check for age validation could create safety concerns, he said.

A MetroCard was likely to be required to access the under-13 free concession when it is introduced.

The Government also introduced 50% fare concessions for tertiary students, under-25s, community services cardholders and total mobility customers from July 1.

The council adopted a new $2 flat fare in June last year on a two-year trial which took effect on July 1, meaning the 50% concession would be $1.