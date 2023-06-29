Nerves frazzled for Lotto hopefuls as $33m winner yet to claim prize

Craig Grant, the owner of Fresh Choice in Merivale, Christchurch, is over the moon that a Lotto ticket worth $33.5 million was sold at his store.

A piece of paper worth $33.5 million could still be in someone’s wallet as Lotto players head to check their tickets for the unclaimed prize.

The winning numbers were bought from Christchurch’s Merivale Mall Fresh Choice, landing one lucky person more money than they’ll know what to do with.

But the prize – the largest Lotto win of the year – is yet to be claimed, a Lotto NZ spokesperson said at midday on Thursday.

A single player won the $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot in Wednesday night’s draw.

Merivale local Christine Turton said her husband buys their tickets from the supermarket every week but today was no different from every other Thursday - there was no win.

“It’s too much for one winner,” she said of the $33.5m, saying it was a “silly” amount that should be divided between 10 people.

Turton said she would have shared the money with her family, given it to charity, and kept some to have fun with if she had won.

After Saturday’s $30m jackpot wasn’t won, the prize climbed to more than $33m for Wednesday’s draw.

The winning numbers in the draw were: 33, 31, 15, 5, 4, 8, with a bonus ball of 29, and 10 for the Powerball.

Customers coming and going through the mall said they hoped it was a local winner.

“I’m very excited for Merivale and the locals. I’m hoping a local’s won it,” said Fresh Choice Merivale owner Craig Grant.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Fresh Choice Merivale staff member Cass Andrews, has been busy checking tickets after the winning Lotto ticket of $33m was sold there.

He was surprised at how many people were checking their tickets the morning after the announcement of the win.

But while some would be hoping it’s them, he said the winner might not yet know the news.

“I don’t know if we’ll ever know [who won it], some people might keep it close to their chest.

“It’s pretty life-changing.”

He said the winner could check their ticket at any Lotto outlet, or go directly to Lotto New Zealand.

Staff at the supermarket sipped champagne at breakfast on Thursday to toast the occasion.

Grant said he didn’t know who sold the winning ticket, saying: “The team sold it, so the team will celebrate”.

The same Lotto outlet was the target of an aggravated robbery in April.

“That’s the sweet and the sour of it,” he said.

Shopper Kate Easton was still buzzing from the possibility of winning the big one after going into a syndicate with about 10 colleagues.

The workmates were messaging each other with excitement last night when the news broke.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Fresh Choice office manager and lotto ticket holder Fran Yntema hasn’t checked her tickets yet.

Easton said she had “12 hours of thinking, ‘it could be us’”.

It wasn’t.

But “I’ve had that moment,” she said, comparing it to the Lotto ad with the people in Antarctica.

Fresh Choice office manager Fran Yntema​ still wasn’t sure if she had won while her two Lotto tickets sat at home on the fridge, she said.

“I can’t check them. I’m so nervous. I don’t know if I’m worried about being a winner or a loser”.

She said she would “wait till it dies down,” before checking them.

“It’s lovely for Christchurch to have a winner.”

And if she is not at work next week, we’ll know who won.

Most big wins this year have gone to the North Island, with four in Auckland, one in Porirua and one in Hamilton. But in March, a $15.5m jackpot went to a Canterbury winner, and an Invercargill player won $17.25m in April.