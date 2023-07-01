$33 million Lotto Powerball prize still unclaimed

Craig Grant, the owner of Fresh Choice in Merivale, Christchurch, is over the moon that a Lotto ticket worth $33.5 million was sold at his store.

A Lotto player who has won $33.5m is still apparently unaware of their windfall.

The winner of Wednesday’s much coveted Lotto Powerball prize has not yet come forward.

The lucky ticket was purchased in Christchurch at Fresh Choice Merivale and was the ninth multi-million dollar Powerball prize in 2023.

The jackpot climbed to $33 million after the $30 million prize on Saturday was not won.

On Friday Lotto head of communications Lucy Fullarton said it could take awhile for winners to check their tickets.

“We have to wait for them to get around to checking their ticket, and that sometimes takes a while if people are busy, or forget they’ve bought a ticket in the first place.”

If the major prize was unclaimed for two weeks, Lotto would start trying to track down the winner and let them know of their prize.

Lotto prizes must be claimed within a year of the draw.