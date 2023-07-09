Five youths arrested after police spike tyres of allegedly stolen cars

Police arrested five young people in allegedly stolen cars after deploying road spikes to stop two cars being driven by youths.

A group of young people who allegedly fled police in stolen cars in the middle of the night were arrested after their vehicles’ were spiked and one crashed into a power pole.

The two allegedly stolen cars failed to stop for police when signalled to do so at about 3am on Sunday on Racecourse Rd, Sockburn, Christchurch, a police spokesperson said.

Police did not pursue the vehicles, but watched the small sedan and station wagon before deploying road spikes, bringing them to a stop.

One of the vehicles crashed into a power pole on Halswell Rd near the Curletts Rd intersection. No one was injured.

Five youths were taken into custody are due to appear in Christchurch Youth Court on charges including burglary, unlawfully getting into and taking motor vehicles, and possessing instruments for conversion.

It comes after a string of youth-related crimes involving stolen cars and ramraids.

In May, four young people were arrested after overnight back-to-back burglaries at three Christchurch businesses.

Later that month, four teenagers drove from Christchurch to Nelson in stolen car before ramraiding a petrol station and returning to Christchurch, where they were arrested.