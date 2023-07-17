Police chase 'high risk' driver in helicopter before spiking tyres to make arrest

Police used a helicopter to track the man across North Canterbury. (File photo)

A 23-year-old man will appear in court after he was tracked driving across North Canterbury by a helicopter before being arrested after his car’s tyres were spiked.

The man was charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, failing to stop, burglary and other driving charges, and will appear in Christchurch District Court on Tuesday.

The motorist was first spotted in an allegedly stolen car on Williams St in Kaiapoi, around 20 minutes north of Christchurch on Monday.

Police used a helicopter to track the man, who was wanted in relation to several high-risk driving offences and warrants for their arrest, a police spokesperson said.

Officers then used road spikes to puncture the car’s tyres, and it came to a stop on Cones Rd in Loburn around 1.40pm.

Christchurch does not have a permanent Eagle helicopter, and police hire a helicopter from a private company when required.