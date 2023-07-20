Man in court over child assault allegations after arrest in pre-planned police operation

Police made an arrest as they executed a pre-planned search warrant in Cotterill Street in Addington, Christchurch, on Thursday.

A man has been arrested after armed police carried out a search warrant in Christchurch in relation to an alleged assault on a child.

Several police cars and a number of officers flooded Cotterill Street in Addington on Thursday afternoon for the pre-planned warrant.

A 55-year-old man was taken into custody and will appear in Christchurch District Court on Friday on charges of assaulting a child, impeding breathing/blood circulation and injuring with intent to injure, a police spokesperson said.

Supplied At least two were handcuffed during a police operation in Addington, Christchurch on Thursday afternoon.

Two people could be seen in handcuffs, with officers leading one man away.

Police thanked residents in the area for allowing them to carry out the search “effectively and safely.”

Cordons on the street have now been lifted.

Supplied At least five police officers could be seen taking two people away in handcuffs.