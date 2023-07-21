Dickason trial hears from paramedics, police and friends who were first on the scene

Lauren Dickason appears in the High Court in Christchurch for the first day of her trial. Dickason is accused of murdering her three young daughters in Timaru in 2021.

This story contains details that many will find upsetting

Jurors in the trial of a mother accused of murdering her three daughters in Timaru have heard highly emotional evidence from a woman who held Graham Dickason as he howled with grief moments after he found his children dead.

The trial of Lauren Anne Dickason, 43, enters a fifth day in the Hight Court at Christchurch on Friday.

Dickason is accused of murdering her daughter Liané, 6, and her 2-year-old twin sisters Maya and Karla on the night of September 16, 2021.

The defence says Dickason was either insane at the time of the killings or her mind was so disordered as a consequence of childbirth, that she was not guilty of murder but guilty of infanticide.

On Thursday, police and paramedics who arrived at the Dickason house described seeing cut cable ties on the floor in the hallway, and the three dead little girls.

Dickason was in a catatonic state, one told the court.

Mark Cvitanich, Graham’s colleague at Timaru Hospital, and his wife rushed to Queen St and called 111 after getting a call from Graham, who told them: “I think she’s killed my kids, I think they’re dead.”

Supplied Lauren Dickason is accused of killing her three children, Liane, 6, Maya, 2, and Karla, 2, in Timaru.

South African mothers living in Timaru described their interactions with Lauren in the week leading up to the childrens’ deaths. She seemed overwhelmed, thin, tired and like she had a “black cloud” over her, they said.

In emotional evidence late in the day, two of the mothers sobbed as they recalled their own interactions with Lauren and the children.

One recalled trying to reassure her about the move to Timaru, and feeling as though Lauren was processing a lot, which she related to.

Cathy Cvitanich, Mark’s wife, was last to give evidence, and gave her own highly emotional account of finding Graham on the driveway, howling, screaming and saying, “they were his babies … I just held him."

The family arrived in New Zealand from Pretoria on August 28 to begin life in a new country.

The Crown accepts Dickason was suffering a major depressive episode when she killed her children but alleges she acted out of anger, frustration and resentment and knew what she did was morally wrong.

