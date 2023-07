Emergency services were called to the scene at 4.45pm on Friday. (File photo)

A person has died after their car crashed into a fence.

The crash happened on Copenhagen Place in Christchurch’s Hoon Hay, a police spokesperson said.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 4.45pm on Friday, and the car’s single occupant died at the scene.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.