'We thought we lost him': Firefighter recounts rescue of man trapped on roof

A truck pushes through a flooded road in Waimakariri on Monday after days of heavy rain.

The firefighter who rescued a man stuck on the roof of his vehicle in a flooded Canterbury river says “instinct” took over when their rescue plan became a “hail mary job” in a split second.

Michael Harvey, a station officer based in Wigram, Christchurch, said the man jumped from the roof and was swept downstream in the swollen Hawkins River near Darfield about 10.30pm on Sunday.

The man who got stuck trying to cross the river had been on the roof for about two hours before Fire and Emergency New Zealand arrived.

Torrential rain over the weekend left multiple roads and highways closed and rivers swollen in the region.

READ MORE:

* Live: Canterbury flooding soaks rural areas

* All roads over Ashburton River to close, including SH1, due to flooding

* Shelter from the storm



Fire crews from Darfield and Kirwee were sent to rescue the man, as well as the Wigram swift water rescue team which Harvey is part of. The fast flowing water was up to the roof of the vehicle when they arrived.

The swift water team is a group of firefighters trained and with equipment to deal with situations in floodwaters.

Harvey said he arrived in his gear, which consisted of a dry suit, swift water life jacket and helmet. While the two other swift water technicians went to get their gear on, a tractor drove around to give them light, he said.

The man jumped into the “freezing cold” water and tried to swim towards the tractor’s light but was swept away.

“We thought we lost him multiple times. My instinct kicked in, and I knew I needed to go and get him,” Harvey said.

Holding onto branches and scrub allowed him to fight against the current as he pulled the man to safety.

He used his training to create an “eddy” behind him, which saw him take the brunt of the water so the man could walk upstream while holding onto his life jacket.

“Normally I would have had a rope on me and two guys holding onto it, but because I saw it all unfold, I didn’t want to lose him. We would have gone from hero to zero in a heartbeat, so I had to jump in.

“It started off as a plan but became a Hail Mary job, my training and a little bit of luck,” he said.

Supplied Wigram fire station officer Michael Harvey saved a man from the roof of his truck, when he got stuck in floodwaters, on Sunday night.

Harvey has been a firefighter for 37 years and was the oldest member of the swift water rescue team at 61.

He said he just recently recovered from a bout of Covid and pneumonia that saw him spend a week in hospital.

He had previously rescued stranded people from floodwaters when he was deployed to the heavy rain events in Auckland, Napier and Westport.

Harvey’s most unusual rescue was some sheep from a campervan in Napier. He is also an Urban Search and Rescue team member.

Roger Harper/Supplied Flooding on SH72 in South Canterbury.

His son is top endurance athlete Sam Harvey who equalled the existing world record by running for 101 hours and covering 677km in the Australian Masters Backyard Ultra in June.

“Pig headed reacting and doing dumb stuff is in the genetics,” Michael Harvey said.

A St John spokesperson said they assessed and treated one person, who was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition.

On Monday, the Selwyn council said water levels across the district had lowered, but there was still widespread flooding and multiple road closures.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Rain has eased in Canterbury on Monday morning.

Conserve water notices remained for Malvern Hills Dalethore, Acheron and Hororata water supplies.

A welfare centre set up in Kaiapoi, Waimakariri was quiet overnight, while another in Lincoln closed on Sunday night as it wasn’t needed.

Tuahiwi residents who self-evacuated on Sunday night were able to return home.

“We have roaming crews clearing stormwater grills and sucker trucks working throughout the day to resolve issues where possible.”

The Christchurch City Council said it was not expecting any more heavy rain over the coming days.

Supplied Heavy flooding has affected the Waimakariri district in Canterbury.

Staff and contractors were out across the city and Banks Peninsula on Monday cleaning up.

“You may notice that the water levels in the river will stay as they are for a while, as we release water from our stormwater basins.”

The city council came under some criticism on social media for not publishing a list of road closures following the weekend rain. It has previously listed road closures on its website.

Council civil defence controller Mary Richardson said there was an issue with road closure reports not going to the appropriate people.

“While we were sent some of the reports later, by the time the relevant people received these the information was already out of date and incomplete.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff A man walks his dog on a wet Riverlaw Tce in Christchurch on Sunday.

Richardson said advice coming in from those on the ground was that things were changing quickly, so the council asked people to follow all signage instead.

She said nearly all the streets affected by rain in the city had reopened by Monday morning.

“We are working on a real-time reporting process to ensure there is up-to-date information available.”

The State Highway 1 Ashburton River Bridge reopened about 6am after being closed overnight due to a build up of flood debris, Waka Kotahi NZTA confirmed.