Hunt for missing real estate agent Yanfei Bao enters second week as probe turns to homicide investigation

The hunt for Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao is entering a second week, with the police probe into her disappearance now a homicide investigation.

Search teams have combed a number of areas of the city in recent days, focusing on Halswell River near Greenpark, just north of Lake Ellesmere, and patches of grassland at Horseshoe Lake and near New Brighton in the east of the city.

As divers scoured the river on Wednesday afternoon, Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves told a media conference she no longer believed the 44-year-old mother to a 9-year-old girl was alive.

She also revealed she was last seen alive in a street where she was due to show someone through a house listed for sale.

“We’ve always held grave concerns for her wellbeing, but as the week has progressed, and in particular developments over the last couple of days, we are now launching a homicide investigation,” Reeves said on Wednesday.

“We have today informed Ms Bao’s loved ones of the development, and we know it is the news that they did not want to hear. Our thoughts are with them.”

Reeves would not say why police now believed Bao had been killed, but revealed the last sighting of her was in Trevor St, Hornby, just before 10am last Wednesday July 19.

A previous sighting of her door knocking in Vickerys Rd about 10.30am that day appears to be a red herring.

Reeves said the missing real estate agent’s silver Nissan Dualis, registration PKT556, left Trevor St about 12.30pm. It was found in Iroquois Place, Wigram, about 10.45pm that day, after she failed to pick up her daughter from after school care and was reported missing.

A man has been charged with kidnapping the missing Harcourts real estate agent and police are forensically examining the property listed for sale in Trevor St that she was due to show a prospective buyer through on the day she disappeared.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The police dive squad search the Halswell River, south of Christchurch, on Wednesday.

Further charges against the man were being considered, Reeves said. She would not say if he was cooperating with police.

Police were not actively seeking anyone else in connection with Bao’s disappearance, but investigators were “keeping an open mind”.

Reeves said the Trevor St property remained of “significant interest” to the investigation.

She would not say if she believed Bao had been killed there, or taken from there.

“There is significant information and concern that's come from that address. I won't go into what I think has happened at that address, just that it is of significant interest to us and has certainly helped shape the investigation now.”

Supplied Yanfei Bao, 44, disappeared a week ago, and police believe she is no longer alive.

Police have received more than 170 pieces of information from the public since news of the real estate agent’s disappearance was first reported.

On Wednesday morning, officers in two inflatable boats slowly worked their way along the Halswell River near Neills Rd, southeast of Lincoln near Lake Ellesmere, as the investigation intensified.

A man in a wetsuit at the rear of one of the boats was monitoring what appeared to be an underwater camera.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Police set up a base by the Halswell River on Wednesday.

A man who lived nearby told Stuff that police told another resident they’d tracked the movements of the kidnapping suspect along nearby roads through cellphone data.

Police searched the same stretch of water following the disappearance of Christchurch man Michael McGrath in 2017. David Benbow is accused of murdering McGrath, who remains missing.

In Christchurch, police also searched an area near Palmers Rd and the Avon River, New Brighton, on Wednesday morning.

The 52-year-old man accused of kidnapping Bao was arrested on Saturday in the public area of Christchurch International Airport, with no bags and a one-way ticket to China.

The man appeared in Christchurch District Court on Monday charged with unlawfully taking the real estate agent away without her consent, with intent to cause her to be confined.

He appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Monday where he was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody.