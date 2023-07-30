Person critically hurt after car hits house in Twizel

A vehicle has crashed and hit a house in Twizel, in the Mackenzie District. (File)

A driver is critically hurt after a car crashed into a house in Twizel early on Sunday morning.

Emergency services responded to a single-vehicle collision on Mackenzie Drive, Twizel, in the Mackenzie District, just before 3am.

“A car’s come off the road, and into a section and hit the side of a house,” Fire and Emergency shift manager Lyn Crossman said.

The car did not fully emerge through the house, and the building suffered “superficial damage”.

Police said initial reports suggested there are “serious injuries”, and Crossman confirmed the driver of the vehicle had been hurt.

A St John spokesperson said “one patient was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition”.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area and follow diversions,” a police spokesperson said.