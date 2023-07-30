Christchurch house gutted by fire in early morning blaze

The living area of a Christchurch house was badly damaged by a fire on Sunday morning.

Plumes of smoke poured out of a Christchurch house that caught fire on Sunday morning.

Fire and Emergency received multiple calls to a house fire on Rapaki Rd just before 9am, shift manager Lyn Crosson said. One of the calls was from the occupant of the house.

Niamh Rattray/Supplied The area around the home in Port Hills reeked of smoke during the blaze.

Fire crews worked for more than an hour to extinguish the blaze, that was “well alight on arrival,” she said.

The occupants were all out of the house and unharmed when three fire crews arrived from the Woolston, Spreydon and Christchurch City stations.

Alden Williams/Stuff Fire crews took about two hours to extinguish the blaze. Interior and exterior walls were blackened and burnt out.

The fire had been extinguished late Sunday morning and two crews remained on the scene assisting with cleanup, Crosson said

A fire investigator had been called to the site, but its cause was not thought to be suspicious.

A local within 2km of the fire told Stuff that the area smelt badly of smoke.