Coroner rebukes Corrections after prisoner killed himself two weeks after previous attempt

A coroner’s report has identified multiple failings in Corrections’ handling of prisoner who killed himself in 2016.

“Reckless and irresponsible” decisions were made by the Department of Corrections in the handling of a suicidal young prisoner who took his own life in a Canterbury prison, a coroner has found.

Kodi James Bennett was 25 when he died in April 2016 from self-inflicted wounds in Rolleston Prison – almost two weeks after his first attempt at ending his life in prison using the same method.

In a report released on Tuesday, coroner Mary-Anne Borrowdale ruled that Bennett was failed by inadequate supervision, allowed the use of a dangerous instrument, and that Corrections failed to inform his relatives of his situation so they could visit him following his first attempt.

“I accept that Kodi may have chosen to take his life ... however... Corrections did not do all that could reasonably be expected of it to keep this vulnerable young prisoner safe from repeating the serious attempt that he had made on his life,” Borrowdale said.

Bennett, who grew up and lived in Nelson, was serving his first prison term, of two years and six months, for stealing property and six burglaries, including stealing a yacht, a house bus and a vehicle.

The report stated that at the time of his sentencing he had no address, no support in the community, and had “fended for himself” since he was 17. Prison records say he was a “compliant, respectful and hardworking” inmate.

Just over a year into his sentence at Christchurch Men’s Prison, Bennett made a suicide attempt on April 3 that required emergency treatment at Christchurch Hospital.

From the next day, Bennett was moved to the prison’s at-risk-unit for his own safety and was under regular observation. It was “a really truly ghastly environment” and “not fit for its purpose”, said his forensic prison psychiatrist, Dr Simone McLeavey.

A week later, Bennett was moved to Rolleston Prison because his recovery was improving. McLeavey specified that he should still be under “close observation and vigilance”.

Bennett was assessed as “not at risk” at Rolleston Prison and was given items to have in his cell, which included one he had used to attempt suicide with the week earlier.

That was “a reckless and irresponsible” decision, coroner Borrowdale said.

The coroner found Corrections then failed to adequately supervise Bennett, and that on the day he died, no-one observed him between midday and 5pm, when his body was found.

She also said Corrections failed to advise Bennett’s family of the first self-harm incident, and did not help them visit him after his injury.

Bennett’s sister Shari Macgregor​ requested an emergency visit following his first attempt – and was willing to drive five hours to Christchurch overnight to see her brother – but was told unapproved visitors required 10 days to get approval.

Whānau faced “unnecessary obstacles in the pathway of wanting to see their loved one”, coroner Borrowdale said.

Psychiatrist McLeavey said if she had been told by Corrections that Bennett’s family had attempted to make contact, she would have “encouraged” it.

“Often, a strong family allegiance is the one lifeline that prevents people from killing themselves,” she said.

“I would have thought that that would be welcomed, that it would be embraced. It certainly would from a hospital working perspective.”

The coroner made multiple recommendations to Corrections and Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand in the report.

They included improving the identification and monitoring of higher-risk prisoners, improving the environment in at-risk-units, further restricting access to items that prisoners receive, and allowing visitor access to seriously self-harming prisoners.

Borrowdale accepted that positive changes since April 2016 have been made, but remained unpersuaded that communication of prisoner risk and health status within Corrections has improved materially.

“There is still an over-reliance on verbal communication, something which has regularly featured in coroners’ findings as an area of weakness that has contributed to prison suicide.”