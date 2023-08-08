Law firm employee killed in head-on Canterbury car crash with 14-year-old boy

The crash happened on a straight section of West Coast Rd, near Christchurch.

A 14-year-old boy was driving a car that appears to have crossed the centreline and crashed head-on into another vehicle, killing a Christchurch woman who worked for a legal firm.

The teenager was critically injured in the crash on West Coast Rd (State Highway 73), west of Christchurch, about 11.15pm on Monday.

The 60-year-old woman in the other vehicle, an SUV, died at the scene.

Canterbury Legal director Grant Smith confirmed the woman who was killed was an employee.

He said he was “pretty shocked” as were his colleagues.

“Everyone’s quite distressed and shocked.”

Smith said the firm would release a statement about the woman when her name was released publicly.

Stuff understands the woman is a mother of two children, who has two holiday homes in Hokitika which she rents out.

In a biography about the accommodation she said her ancestors travelled from Ireland to Hokitika in about 1870 following the discovery of gold in the area.

“So I am a local and grateful for the opportunity to share our beautiful region with guests”.

The woman described herself as an entrepreneurial empty nester who enjoyed helping guests take home happy holiday memories.

Stuff understands a westbound Toyota Corolla driven by the 14-year-old boy crossed the centreline on a straight section of road and collided with the woman’s SUV head-on.

The mangled Corolla came to rest on its roof.

Due to his age, the teenager was unlicensed and shouldn’t have been driving.

Rural Canterbury area commander Inspector Peter Cooper said police were yet to speak to the 14-year-old as he was still in a critical condition.

Cooper said the investigation was still in its early stages and the team was working to determine why one vehicle was on the wrong side of the road.

He also expressed his sympathy for the families involved.

“These things are tragic, unfortunately there is far too many of them in my rural patch,” he said.

A nearby resident said she was woken by a loud bang on Monday night. Emergency services arrived soon after.

On Tuesday morning, there was little sign of the crash.

A police spokeswoman said inquiries into the crash were ongoing.

The road was closed while the serious crash unit investigated, but has since reopened.