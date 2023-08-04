Dickason trial adjourned after juror falls ill

Lauren Dickason appearing in the High Court in Christchurch for the first day of her trial. Dickason is accused of murdering her three young daughters in Timaru in 2021.

A sick juror has meant the adjournment of Lauren Dickason’s trial.

Lawyers arrived for the 15th day of the case on Friday to hear a juror was sick.

Justice Cameron Mander adjourned the trial until Monday.

Dickason, 43, denies charges of murdering her twin daughters Maya and Karla, 2, and their older sister Liané, 6, on the night of September 16, 2021, in Timaru.

The trial was originally set down for three weeks in the High Court in Christchurch but is now scheduled to go at least another week.