Salon owner who had gas bottles stolen worries it's down to cost of living

Michelle Marsh, owner of Surreal Hairdressing, has had two gas bottles stolen.

A Christchurch salon had to rinse colours off with buckets of warm water filled by the jug after two of their gas bottles were stolen.

Surreal Hairdressing salon owner Michelle Marsh worried stealing gas bottles was a new thing, possibly from desperate thieves struggling with the cost of living, she said.

“I know times are really tough, and I would hope somebody is stealing them because they want to have hot showers and cook food for their family.”

The salon’s gas was delivered on Wednesday morning. Somewhere between 6.15am and 8.30am, the 45kg bottle was stolen.

The following day, Marsh arrived at work to find their second gas bottle stolen.

Having no gas for hot water with 80 clients booked in on Thursday was “super annoying”, Marsh said.

“We’re thinking oh my god how are we going to rinse out colours for 80 people when we’ve got no gas bottles.”

The first clients of the day had their colours rinsed of with buckets of warm water until Marsh’s dad came to the rescue with two gas bottles from the barbecue.

“It’s not really ideal having a 9kg barbecue gas bottle to run a salon.”

Replacement bottles and gas along with a new sturdy chain and padlock cost Marsh $1000.

“I basically just worked a 12-hour day to pay for the gas that has to be replaced.”

Marsh said she had heard of two other salons that had gas bottles stolen.

“It must just be a thing.

“I would hate to think people are stealing them to make meth.

“We hope it was people who are desperate and need them,” Marsh said.

A spokesperson for Genesis Energy said they were not aware of gas bottles being stolen.