Man attacked by group in Christchurch taken to hospital in critical condition

A man was allegedly grievously attacked by a group of people in the early hours of Sunday morning, and was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

A couple, who were on their way home from a night out, stopped their taxi to help a man whose shin-bone was protruding from his leg in suburban Christchurch.

The incident happened on Queenspark Drive, in Parklands, between 12.30am and 1am on Sunday.

The couple stayed with him as he lay on the ground and were there for 45 minutes until police and an ambulance arrived.

“He (the injured man) told me he was attacked by a group of people,” he said.