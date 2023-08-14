Man attacked by group in Christchurch taken to hospital in serious condition

A man was allegedly grievously attacked by a group of people in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A man was allegedly grievously attacked by a group of people in the early hours of Sunday morning, and was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.

A couple, who were on their way home from a night out, stopped their taxi to help a man whose shin-bone was protruding from his leg in suburban Christchurch.

The incident happened on Queenspark Drive, in Parklands, between 12.30am and 1am on Sunday.

Emergency services were on the scene within 15 minutes of a call from neighbours.

“He (the injured man) told me he was attacked by a group of people,” he said.