Doctor posted 'inaccurate' and 'inappropriate' videos online, tribunal hears

Samantha Bailey did not attend the hearing on Monday. (File photo)

A Christchurch doctor is accused of professional misconduct after producing and publishing “inaccurate”, “misleading” and “inappropriate” Covid-19 videos online, a tribunal has heard.

Samantha Bailey​, who is known for appearing on TV's The Check Up and her own YouTube channel, is a medical doctor but does not currently show on the Medical Council website as having a practising certificate.

Bailey is before the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal, where she faces a charge of professional misconduct laid by the New Zealand Medical Council’s Professional Conduct Committee (PCC).

The Medical Council’s role is to protect and promote public health and safety.

Bailey did not attend the hearing, but multiple members of the public were in attendance, with three interrupting the hearing.

One woman said the hearing was a “kangaroo court”, and that health professionals and the tribunal should be on trial themselves.

Tribunal chairperson Winston McCarthy said they were not there to hear from members of the gallery, though there would be time for them to speak later in the hearing, but if they could not “behave” they would be excluded.

One woman was removed.

The charge Bailey faces relates to 23 videos she produced and published on social media platforms.

The charge alleges the videos were either “inaccurate”, “misleading” or “inappropriate”.

Dr Jonathon Coates, for the PCC, said the videos had the potential to mislead in relation to PCR tests, vaccines and issues related to Covid-19.

There had been 15 notifications or complaints about Bailey’s videos from eight members of the public, four registered medical practitioners in New Zealand, one retired New Zealand doctor in the United Kingdom, and two medical practitioners in the UK.

Bailey had previously lost a High Court bid to stop further investigation by the Medical Council into her activities.

Coates opened on Monday by asking tribunal members to remind themselves of what it was like at the time the videos were published. As the videos played, he asked them to go back to the time when the pandemic was the “complete personal, national and global focus and obsession”.

Noting the time the videos were published was “important” and “helpful” as a reminder of what was going on at the start of the pandemic, Coates said, but it did not necessarily capture the “chaos” and “anxiety” people were managing at the time.

The tribunal would hear evidence of one person’s description of feeling “desperate for authoritative information on the pandemic”, Coates said.

The 23 videos, published between March 2020 and July 2021, were played for the tribunal on Monday.

The PCC’s closing submission was that Bailey’s videos included disinformation – false information that is knowingly shared to cause harm.

Coates said it was not just what Bailey said in her videos but the way she said it, including hand signals and memes, that was “problematic” for her as a member of the health profession.

Bailey had not engaged in the tribunal’s process and it “seemed unlikely” a defence would be offered, Coates said.

Before the charges were laid, Bailey made various comments including that she stood by the validity and views expressed in her videos, he said.

The PCC will present four witnesses, including three independent health experts, to the hearing over the coming days.