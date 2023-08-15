'Ferocious' flames rip through house in North Canterbury

The remains of a house that was destroyed in a house fire last night in Ohoka Rd, Kaiapoi.

Flames erupted from a house in North Canterbury on Tuesday night, prompting fire crews to request backup.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand southern shift manager Blair Walklin said they received multiple calls about 10pm regarding a fire in Kaiapoi, they sent out crews from Woodend and Kaiapoi.

The crews arrived at a two-storey house that was “well involved” in flames on Ohoka Rd and requested another truck from Redwood.

A neighbour whose property backs on to the fire-gutted house said she woke in the night to sounds of an explosion.

“I thought a car had gone through a fence or something then I saw flames coming up the back window,” she said.

The neighbour used her garden hose to wet the trees in her backyard to prevent any flames coming her way.

“I used it [the hose] on the trees and tried to get the roof of the neighbours [house], which was on fire.

“It was quite ferocious and just shows how quickly these things can happen,” she said.

A fire investigator is being sent to the scene on Tuesday morning.

The fire took about 40 minutes to extinguish and crews worked to dampen down areas and “fully extinguish”, Walklin said.

A crew remained on the scene overnight to monitor the area.

A fire investigator was on their way to investigate the incident on Tuesday morning.

Walklin commended the fast action of neighbours who alerted them to the fire.