Flames rip through house in North Canterbury

The remains of a house which was destroyed in a house fire last night in Ohoka Road, Kaiapoi.

Flames erupted from a house in North Canterbury on Tuesday night with fire crews requesting backup.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Southern shift manager Blair Walklin said they received multiple calls around 10pm regarding a fire in Kaiapoi, they sent out crews from Woodend and Kaiapoi.

The crews arrived at a two-story house that was “well involved” in flames on Ohoka Rd and requested another truck from Redwood.

The fire took about 40 minutes to extinguish and crews worked to dampen down areas and “fully extinguish”.

Walklin said a crew remained on the scene overnight to monitor the area.

A fire investigator was on their way to investigate the incident this morning.

Walklin commended the fast action of neighbouring properties who alerted them to the fire.