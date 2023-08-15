Digger hitting gas main in Christchurch caused evacuations and road closures

Emergency services were evacuating businesses and closing Ferry Rd in Christchurch after a large gas main was hit on Tuesday morning. (File photo)

Early on Tuesday morning traffic built up as businesses were evacuated and Ferry Rd was closed due to a digger hitting a large gas main in Ferrymead.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand southern shift manager Blair Walklin said they were alerted to the incident on Tidal View at 8.15am where they helped police with traffic and the removal of the public from nearby premises.

“A large gas main has been hit by a digger, and we’re currently working with police to evacuate nearby buildings and close off Ferry Rd,” he said at the time.

Just after 9am the gas company had arrived and were able to isolate the leak. Soon after Ferry road was reopened and Walklin said those who were evacuated were able to return to their buildings.

Three fire trucks from Anzac, Woolston and Christchurch City stations attended the incident and were able to leave by 9.30am.