Road closure and evacuation in place after digger hits gas main in Christchurch

Emergency services are evacuating businesses in Ferrymead and closing Ferry Rd following a large gas main being hit by a digger on Tuesday morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand southern shift manager Blair Walklin said they were alerted to the incident on Tidal View at 8.15am.

“A large gas main has been hit by a digger and we’re currently working with police to evacuate nearby buildings and close of Ferry Rd,” he said.

Three fire trucks are in attendance from Anzac, Woolston and Christchurch City stations.

Walklin said they are waiting for the gas company to arrive.