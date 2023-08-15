Christchurch doctor’s statements in videos ‘attention seeking’ and ‘clickbait’, health expert says

Bailey had not engaged in the tribunal’s process, Coates said, and it “seemed unlikely” a defence would be offered. (File photo)

A Christchurch doctor is accused of making statements in her videos about Covid-19 that were “attention seeking” and “clickbait,” a health expert has said.

The Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal is considering a charge of professional misconduct against Samantha Bailey, laid by the New Zealand Medical Council’s Professional Conduct Committee (PCC).

Bailey​, who is known for appearing on TV's The Checkup and her own YouTube channel, is a medical doctor but does not currently show on the Medical Council website as having a practising certificate.

The charge relates to 23 videos Bailey produced and published on social media between March 2020 and July 2021, which were allegedly “inaccurate”, “misleading” or “inappropriate”.

On Tuesday, The PCC called two witnesses, one a man whose name and occupation is suppressed and the other is infectious diseases physician and clinical microbiologist Dr Michelle Balm.

The man complained to the Medical Council about Bailey’s videos saying he was “deeply concerned” about the information Bailey was sharing, which undermined public health authorities under the banner of New Zealand family doctor.

He found it “very concerning” a doctor would give these opinions and still be practising.

“I certainly would not want a family member going to see her,” he said.

The man found it offensive that Bailey used memes to undermine the public health response.

He also shared his concern about Bailey asking for money at the end of her videos saying she was monetising her views.

When questioned by tribunal member Amanda Kinzett on whether a doctor had the right to freedom of personal opinion, the man said a person has the right to challenge, but he was “fundamentally worried” about a doctor who does not believe in a virus, somebody who is responsible for the care of others, he said.

While giving evidence for the PCC, Balm referred to several examples of Bailey’s comments on PCR testing for Covid-19, calling them “misleading” and said the comments were intended to undermine the public’s confidence in the use of PCR testing.

Some statements Bailey made were designed to be “attention seeking” and “clickbait” and she did not give evidence as to why she is making these statements, Balm said.

Balm said some information Bailey presented in her videos is “relatively correct,” but some had gaps. Some views Bailey shared were also “dangerous”.

In one video, Bailey claimed PCR tests were “fraudulent” and that she had “evidence of cover-ups”.

Balm said Bailey’s comments were “highly inaccurate”.

The PCR was an “excellent” tool for diagnosis of infections, she said, and the suggestion of “cover-ups” without providing evidence was “unprofessional and speculative”. The comments undermined public confidence and generated fear, she said.

Balm said the tone of Bailey’s videos and the language used changed over time and more misinformation was used. She was concerned about Bailey referencing her own book 65 times during the 23 videos and was worried about the “personal attacks” on other commentators like public health experts or respected scientists.

Balm will be cross-examined and the PCC will call more witnesses to give evidence in the coming including vaccinologist and associate professor at Auckland University Dr Helen Petousis-Harris and information disorders researcher Dr Sanjana Hattatowa.

Bailey did not attend the hearing.