Woman 'extremely' over drink-driving limit on way to school pick up

A Christchurch woman was caught ‘extremely’ over the drink-driving limit on her way to a school pick up. (File photo)

A woman will appear in court next month after being “extremely over” the drink-driving limit on her way to do a school pick up.

In a post on social media, Canterbury police posted said they were “extremely disappointed” by the incident.

“Police often get asked why we do checkpoints during the day and this is an example of why. We can’t stress enough the risk that you put yourself and others in when you choose to drive while intoxicated.

“The community can expect to see us to be anywhere, anytime when it comes to Road Policing as we work to try prevent harm and death on our roads.”

The legal alcohol breath reading limit is 250mcg. Police were unable to provide further detail – such as the woman’s specific alcohol reading – as the matter is now before the courts.

The woman has been charged with driving with excessive breath alcohol.