Man seriously injured after group assault in Christchurch

A man was seriously injured after a group of people allegedly attacked him in Christchurch’s Upper Riccarton on Tuesday evening.

Police were notified of the assault on Elizabeth St just before 5pm on Tuesday.

Hato Hone St John said they took the man to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition. They responded to the incident with one ambulance and two rapid response vehicles.

“The group left the scene prior to police arriving,” a police spokesperson said.

Inquiries are ongoing to locate the people involved in the incident.