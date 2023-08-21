Motorcyclist dies in Christchurch crash with car after fleeing police

Police say they did not pursue the biker after they failed to pull over.

A motorcyclist signalled to stop by police in central Christchurch has died after colliding with a car minutes later, police say.

The motorcycle and a car collided at the intersection of Barbadoes St and Edgeware Rd about 11.40pm on Sunday.

Minutes earlier, the motorcyclist was signalled to stop by police, but did not do so and fled. Police did not pursue, Canterbury metro area commander Superintendent Lane Todd said.

The motorcyclist received immediate medical assistance but died at the scene, while the driver of the car had minor to moderate injuries.

A crash investigation was under way.

Police are asking anyone who saw the crash to contact them.