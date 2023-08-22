Man injured after sliding 300 metres at Canterbury’s Mt Hutt skifield

Two helicopters were sent out to Mt Hutt ski field on Tuesday morning to take patients to Christchurch Hospital. (File photo)

A man was left seriously injured after he slid at least 300 metres at Canterbury’s Mt Hutt skifield on Tuesday.

By chance, a rescue helicopter was already at the snow park to collect two other people with broken legs when the call came through about 11.45am.

“What we understand is the chap slid down 300 plus metres,” pilot Regan Graham of Christchurch Westpac Rescue Helicopters said.

A second helicopter was dispatched for the original patients with leg injuries– pilot Brent Fredericksen picked them up from the medical area.

A Mt Hutt spokesperson confirmed people were airlifted from the ski area “after sustaining injuries in separate incidents where they fell while skiing or riding”.

One of the incidents occurred on a trail, another in an off-piste area.