Large Aoraki/Mt Cook avalanche a warning of back-country danger

A large avalanche on Mt Phyllis in Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park on Tuesday.

A massive avalanche in the Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park is a warning of the increased avalanche risk this winter, forecasters say.

NZ Avalanche Advisory forecasters witnessed the avalanche in the Murchison Valley on Tuesday.

It released on Mt Phyllis and across the Aida Glacier, generating a huge cloud of snow and ice.

The crown wall of the avalanche – the width across its top – was estimated to be about 1.5km long, and debris ran about 2km below.

It was classified as a size 5 avalanche, the largest classification of an avalanche, with the potential to devastate the landscape and cause catastrophic destruction to anything in its path.

The exact trigger of the avalanche was unknown, but the forecasters said it could have been the collapse of an ice cliff.

It ran on the Persistent Weak Layer (PWL) in the snowpack, which was prevalent throughout much of the Southern Alps.

Several people had been rescued from avalanches in the Queenstown area this year including two skiers in August and two climbers in July.

MSC/Supplied Rescuers at the scene of a Queenstown avalanche.

Mountain Safety Council chief executive Mike Daisley said Tuesday’s avalanche was a reminder to not underestimate the PWL and snowpack conditions.

“Conditions this winter are highly unusual, and with the multiple large avalanches we have seen this season it shows the PWL warrants significant respect and requires a very high degree of caution.”

The council advised those venturing into the back country to pay close attention to avalanche forecasts, follow the terrain and travel advice provided and be very cautious and calculated in their movements.

“Triggering the PWL to fail will likely generate a very large avalanche,” he said.

Of the 13 regional forecasts at avalanche.net.nz, three areas were described as having “considerable” avalanche risk. They were Aoraki/Mt Cook, Aspiring and Wānaka.