Christchurch 24-Hour Surgery to close over several nights in coming weeks

This will be the third time the service has had to close this winter. (File photo)

Christchurch’s 24-Hour Surgery will close its doors over several nights in the coming weeks because of nurse shortages.

The surgery has scheduled five overnight closures in the coming two weeks on Thursday (August 24), Saturday (August 26), next Wednesday (August 30), Thursday (August 31) and Sunday (September 3).

The closures were to ensure the safety of patients, patient and provider services general manager Lisa Brennan, said.

“We are currently facing nursing shortages and have had to schedule closures to ensure that we have enough nurses available to provide a safe service during our busier times.”

The 24-Hour Surgery on Madras St would not be staffed from midnight to 8am on the scheduled closure dates.

To ensure all patients were seen and discharged, the surgery would stop accepting new patients two to three hours before each closure, Brennan said.

Brennan urged people to visit yourbestcare.co.nz to learn more about the healthcare choices available to them. Those with urgent medical concerns should call Healthline on 0800 611 116. In an emergency, always call 111 or go to the emergency department (ED) at Christchurch Hospital.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Keep the emergency department for emergencies, Christchurch Hospital ED’s clinical director, Mark Gilbert, says. (File photo)

EDs across the country are becoming the default healthcare option for many, with GP appointments being hard to come by and the cost of living increasing, but ED clinical director Mark Gilbert has urged people to save the emergency department for emergencies.

“It’s important to know that if you are critically unwell, and you come to the emergency department, you will receive timely care in almost all instances,” Gilbert said.

Those going to ED with something that could be better treated by a pharmacist or a GP – something that is less urgent – could be waiting a lot longer.

“There are nursing shortages across the Canterbury health system. Recent increases in pay rates for hospital nurses recognise the important role nurses have. Funding has been slower to reach nurses working in the community and general practice,” Brennan said.

“We have had nurses leave to work in hospitals, and we are not able to compete with the wages they offer. Unfortunately, there will be more closures while our nursing shortage continues.”

Other options for patients if an illness is not urgent: