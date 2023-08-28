Popular Lincoln restaurant suffers 'severe damage' after fire

Black Door Bar and Eatery in Lincoln was up in flames on Saturday morning causing it to close until further notice.

The popular Black Door Bar and Eatery restaurant in Lincoln, south of Christchurch, suffered “severe damage” after a fire in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand South Island shift manager Simon Lyford said they were alerted to the fire on Roberts Rd by police just before 4am, and sent two crews from Lincoln.

“When they arrived the fire was well involved, and they sounded a second alarm,” he said.

“It was 15m by 15m in the kitchen area.”

Two more crews were sent to the scene from Wigram and Rolleston before the fire was contained just before 5am.

A command unit responded, crews continued to mop up and a fire investigator was called.

“Crews were still there monitoring hotspots at 7.50am,” Lyford said, adding the fire investigator left just before 12pm.

Black Door Bar and Eatery posted on its Facebook page that it would be temporarily closed.

Supplied/Stuff Emergency services responded to the 'well involved' fire with four crews.

“It is with a heavy heart we have to let our customers know that we will be closing temporarily. In the early hours of Saturday morning, we were alerted of a fire at our beautiful establishment.”

The post said the fire caused “severe damage” to the building, “meaning we will be unable to open for some time”.