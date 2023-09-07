Five fire tankers used to contain Canterbury blaze

Firefighters rushed to the scene of the vegetation fire and now have it contained. (File picture)

Firefighters have contained a vegetation fire which got out of control near the Canterbury town of Fairlie on Thursday morning.

Fire and Emergency received a 111 call at about 5am, after a controlled burn on School Rd got out of control, said shift manager Ryan Dawson.

The fire, just west of Fairlie at Coal Stream, covered an area about 100m by 30m and growing.

With the wind about to pick up, five fire tankers, two fire trucks and two senior officers went sent to help fight the blaze.

However, the fire was largely contained by 7.30am.