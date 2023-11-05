Hundreds on social media track the whereabouts of a Christchurch woman dubbed the 'harmful cat feeder'

Back in February the woman could be seen patting and brushing a domestic cat on Condell Ave in Christchurch.

A Christchurch woman who feeds local cats in her area is being closely monitored by a Facebook group dedicated to tracking her.

The group have dubbed her the “harmful cat feeder” on Facebook and have close to 400 members, some who claim the woman is poisoning local cats.

The woman – who Stuff have chosen not to name for safety reasons – has denied the claims, saying she has permission to feed the cats from the owners.

The group of ‘frustrated and concerned’ residents of Papanui, Bryndwr, Burnside and Bishopdale use the dedicated Facebook group to track the woman’s whereabouts, and also post photos and videos while she is out feeding the cats.

They claim the woman is making their cats sick and have even accused her of killing their feline friends by creating, what they say, is a food blend of a mystery brown liquid mixed with cat biscuits. A claim she denies.

They say she smears the substance on ivy leaves, lids and mail and places food along fence lines, at local parks, bushes and private gardens.

Supplied Residents have set up security cameras which have caught the woman with their family pets.

For one resident, Kate, the issue began in the summer of 2022, when she found the woman standing on her fence enticing Kate’s cat over it.

“I was friendly with her at first, but one time I noticed she was sitting in a bush feeding my cat and I said something. I just want it to stop. There are even threatening letters in the letterbox from her.

“There have now been a dozen people saying their cats died, or they’ve ingested something and people are spending more than $2,000 on vet bills,” Kate said.

The feeder told Stuff that she had been given permission from the residents of the properties where she was seen.

Since the Christchurch earthquake in 2011 the woman has been feeding ‘homeless’ cats in the neighbourhood.

“I was out on a morning run and I encountered an elderly gentleman doing it. We got talking, and I started doing it with him. When he got too old to do it, I carried on.”

SUPPLIED The feeder reportedly places cat food on leaves and containers along fence lines of local parks which feeds stray and domestic cats.

Since then, the woman has completed her usual rounds most days, meeting cats in certain places that she described as “our spots”.

When asked about the complaints from residents in the area, the woman didn’t know “who these people are and where their cats are.”

“I’m not the only one doing it. People's ‘belief’ that I am the only one in the area feeding is both ignorant and arrogant.”

A dispute is currently before the courts involving the cat feeder being on a property regarding the issue.

Supplied/Stuff Cat food can be seen hidden in bushes around the Bishopdale, Papanui and Bryndwr area.

A trial by jury date has been set at Christchurch District Court in December.

Papanui Ward councillor Victoria Henstock had been made aware of the “difficult situation” and understood it to be “causing some distress in the community”.

“Staff from our council community partnerships and compliance teams are in contact with the cat feeder and are working with other agencies to manage the issue.

She hoped that people would exercise some tolerance “as we work towards a solution” and “be mindful of the health and wellbeing of all involved”.

”I am happy to facilitate a meeting with all agencies involved and concerned members of the public if it would help,” she said.

Supplied/Stuff A brown liquid mixture of cat food is placed in containers, on plastic lids and ivy leaves.

Residents have continued to report the feeder to police and supply evidence but are awaiting action. Due to the situation being ‘active’ police were limited in what they could share with Stuff.

“What we can say is we are actively working with this person and their family to resolve this situation,” a police spokeswoman said.

Police understood the community’s frustrations and despite there being no criminal offences, advised pet owners to “follow local authorities' advice around knowing where your animal is while we work through this situation” and report anything they found concerning.