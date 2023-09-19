Cashmere residents accuse neighbour of 'ripping up the hillside' for subdivision: 'Just because you can, doesn't mean you should'

Christchurch residents say it is "devastating" to see trees and natives being ripped out at a Cashmere property.

Cashmere residents say they are frustrated and scared as a neighbour chops down “grand old trees” and is “ripping up the hillside” for a subdivision, which allegedly causes significant runoff of sediment into the water catchment area.

In 2022 the community raised concerns when a subdivision was planned near the Bowenvale Reserve and the start of the Bowenvale Track. This shut down a popular mountain bike spot and sparked the fear of the loss of trees and tranquillity in the neighbourhood.

Bowenvale Ave resident Phil Norton said at the time he and other residents were “gobsmacked” at the idea of so many new homes going in.

“The residents who know about it think it’s terrible, they’re shocked... People love living here because of the peace and quiet.”

Norton said it was a shame the city council didn’t buy part of the land at the entrance to the Bowenvale Track, to preserve the jump tracks and some of the trees and birdlife.

“I just can’t get over it, it’s unbelievable,” he said.

Charmaine Le Roux, who has lived in the area for four years, said the current work being done on the land is having a “big impact” on the reserve where people go for walks and bike rides.

“Also, in the time of climate change and extreme weather, it is devastating to see big old trees and natives being killed and ripped out... just because you can, doesn’t mean you should,” she said.

Le Roux was also concerned about the health and safety hazards on the property and was scared no rules or regulations were in use.

“Diggers are being used and there is no fencing and there are no signs of hazards. He’s taken down all the vegetation near the house – what if there’s a landslide?”

Norton said it would be “pretty bad” if there was a large amount of rainfall. “A lot of neighbours are worried, it could flood the Heathcote River. Heavy, heavy prolonged rain could just shoot down the valley.”

Last year owner and lawyer Paul Currie planned to subdivide the land for about 12 new homes and said some old poplar trees would be felled.

“The land currently looks like a forest that’s been felled like the beach of Gisborne and Napier,” Norton said.

Currie declined any comment when Stuff reached out to him on Monday about the concerns from his neighbours.

Norton had large worries over three poplar trees that were on Currie’s driveway and formed a “lovely” entrance to the Bowenvale Reserve walkway – now only two remain.

“He cut down a huge black poplar, a massive tree that’s probably 100 years old. I rang the council and asked for a protection order on them. He’s already hacked into the other two,” he said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The land is located at the end of Bowenvale Avenue and the beginning of the Bowenvale Reserve which is used by walkers, bikers, and nature lovers.

The Christchurch City Council’s compliance team visited the site, and a spokesperson confirmed the property was privately owned.

“The work that is currently occurring on the property does not require resource or building consents,” they said.

“The trees on the property are not protected under the District Plan, therefore no consent is necessary to remove the trees. Environment Canterbury were notified about the potential sediment discharge matter.”