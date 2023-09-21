Large scrub fire rages overnight amid strong winds in Canterbury, properties evacuated

The fire service is monitoring the blaze as high winds are making it too dangerous for active firefighting.

A large scrub fire has been blazing overnight in Pukaki Downs, Canterbury

Six properties have been evacuated and roads closed

The blaze comes as the area is under an orange warning for high winds

The severe weather means it is too dangerous for firefighters to attempt to tackle the blaze

Properties have been evacuated due to a large scrub fire that is raging amid high winds in Canterbury.

Fire and Emergency NZ said six properties were evacuated “as a precaution” and people were being told to evacuate if they felt unsafe.

Police assisted with some of the evacuations, while some residents evacuated of their own accord.

A spokesperson said crews were called to a large fire on Mt Cook Rd in Pukaki Downs, north of Twizel, about 7.45pm.

The blaze broke out at a time when MetService was forecasting high winds that could reach gale force.

Crews were monitoring its progress through the night, but active firefighting was “too dangerous” due to the high winds, the spokesperson said.

MetService has issued an orange warning for the Canterbury High Country area from 8pm on Wednesday to 10pm on Thursday.

Jade Williams/Supplied A large scrub fire in Pukaki Downs, as seen from Braemar Station across Lake Pukaki.

It says there could be severe gale northwesterlies with damaging gusts of 140kph in exposed places, mainly during Thursday afternoon and evening.

Strong gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

At least twelve units, including water tankers and trucks with chainsaws, were called to the incident from Twizel, Mt Cook, Omarama, Lake Tekapo and Burkes Pass. Police assisted with some of the evacuations.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

“If anyone in the area feels unsafe, they should self-evacuate,” the fire spokesperson said.

“Fire and Emergency is assessing if people do need to be evacuated and will work with police to carry these out should the need eventuate.”

People should phone 111 if they need assistance.

MetService Many Heavy Rain and Strong Wind watches and warnings are currently in place for various areas in the South Island.

Police were assisting with traffic management, a spokesperson said.

Mount Cook Road/State Highway 80 would be closed overnight between the Alpine Lavender Farm and the intersection with State Highway 8, they said. A Command Point has been established at this intersection.

Jess Hishon-Knowles, who lives in Twizel, described the scene as "intense".

"The winds are very strong in the area. The wind gusts appear to be causing the fire to spread. There is a large amount of fuel for the fire, especially with the amount of trees."

She said police had blocked the entrance to Mt Cook Road from State Highway 8, and fire crews were stationed at the same corner of the road.

"Obviously [they are] only able to monitor the fire at present, due to the gale force winds and the fact it is dark.

"The forecast looks like the winds will ease as morning approaches. The large amounts of rain and low temperatures will hopefully aid the fire service in the coming days."

Earlier in the day, strong wind warnings were issued by Waka Kotahi between Lake Pukaki and Twizel, Aoraki/Mt Cook Rd (SH80) and SH8 between Fairlie and Lake Pukaki.

Waka Kotahi maintenance contract manager in South Canterbury John Keenan said gusts of more than 100kph and dust were affecting driving conditions across much of the region and on inland routes making conditions hazardous.

Chris Rudge/Aviation Adventures The fire as seen from Aviation Adventures at Pukaki Airport.

Chris Rudge, a pilot who runs Aviation Adventures from Pukaki Airport, said the fire was close to his premises and “smoke is drifting down onto the airport at times”.

He said the blaze is in a similar location to a fire that occurred on August 30, 2020.

“It is burning in standing wilding pines as well as rows of slash left over from the previous fire.”