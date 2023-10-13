Elderly man found ‘safe’ after night missing

Jim has been found safe, police say.

An 84-year-old man with Alzheimer's who was missing overnight has since been found safe“.

Jim was reported missing after he was last seen at 3pm on Thursday driving a silver Toyota Spacio, registration JCD743, towards Christchurch from Rolleston.

He did not have his walking frame and was likely to be “very confused” and potentially distressed, a police spokesperson said on Thursday.

“Jim may have pulled over in a disorientated state, as he doesn’t drive at night.”

He was still missing first-thing Friday, police said, but had been found “safe” by mid-morning.

Locals in the Rolleston, Hei Hei and Hornby areas were asked to check outside their homes for Jim’s vehicle.