Christchurch red zone riders back again terrorising neighbours and wildlife

Riders are disturbing residents and wildlife in Christchurch's red zone as they continue to drive illegally around the estuary.

One resident, who did not want to be named for fear of retaliation, said their biggest concern was their own safety, and the wildlife.

“They all go down to the spit and get amongst the birds, and they just get away with it... two young people were in control of a bike and rode all over the estuary close to where the Godwits were feeding. They obviously had no respect for the estuary or the area.”

The resident said that walkers on the tracks are diving for cover as the bikes speed around 60kph.

“A quad bike came along the red zone path at high speed, weaving in and out of the people walking along the path. We have a resident who is completely deaf and is unable to speak other than signing.

“He was walking along the path with his little dog and the quad bike drove within centimetres of this man, then because they [the riders] didn't realise the man couldn't hear, they responded in an angry manner and passed the man again almost pushing him off the track. The man was frightened as he tried to retrieve his dog and protect him from the danger of the quad bike.”

The resident said she sees one man in particular go past her property each day on a Vespa “flying down at top speed, no helmet and on the track again doing at least 60kph”.

“They know that the community are watching them, they’re quite brash and they don’t care, just no respect. We get frightened because they know where we live.”

The resident said the response from the teen drivers, as neighbourhood watches are done, is always the same - “abusive with one finger signals given to us each time”.

The Avon-Heathcote Estuary Ihutai Trust has already started working on submissions to the Christchurch City Council to make the Estuary dog and people free.

“So that those people can be caught and receive a fine... It’s dreadful that this behaviour can not be stopped. Residents who see this behaviour are the only ones that can make a difference really.”

“We need photos to be able to find the offenders. We need people to speak to them – carefully and safely,” manager Tanya Jenkins.

Council head of parks Andrew Rutledge said they were aware of “an uptick” in motorbike riding in the Southshore and South New Brighton area and are “very concerned”. He encouraged residents to report any sightings to police.

“This spans Southshore Spit Reserve Regional Park, South New Brighton Park and the red zone area between the two, as well as the Ihutai Estuary itself.

“Council is very concerned about this behaviour as it poses a nuisance to local residents, and creates hazards for both people and the local wildlife.”

Under Christchurch City Council bylaws, unauthorised vehicles including motorbikes and motor vehicles are prohibited from the area.

“Trails for motorised bike riding are available along the Waimakariri River, where this activity can be done in a safe and responsible manner.”

Just last year children were ‘terrorising’ residents by riding on off-road bikes and quad bikes through the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor.

At the time police said they were stepping up patrols in the river red zone after reports had been made.