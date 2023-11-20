Port Hills fire: Helicopters called in to help contain large bush fire near industrial area

Smoke can be seen pouring out of the Port Hills in Christchurch on Monday afternoon.

Three helicopters worked through to about 3.45pm Monday to help contain a large scrub fire in the Christchurch Port Hills.

Fire and Emergency NZ was alerted about 11.15am to the blaze, which was on a hillside across Port Hills Rd from an industrial area in the southern suburb of Hillsborough.

Shift manager Lyn Crosson said four trucks had also been at the scene on Monday afternoon, fighting the fire from the Port Hills Rd side.

About 4pm she said ground crews were being released, while some high country crews remained at the site to mop up.

A wildfire investigator was also at the scene to see if the cause of the fire could be established, Crosson said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Three helicopters were called in to battle a large vegetation fire in Christchurch’s Port Hills.

Traffic in the area had been a major issue.

The public was asked to avoid the area and a section of Port Hills Rd, north of the Chapmans Rd intersection, was closed at 11.25am. Waka Kotahi NZTA was still showing it as closed about 5pm.

During the blaze an onlooker reported “high plumes of smoke” that seemed to be centralised in some trees.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff A fire burns in Christchurch's Port Hills.

Gavin Tait, who works at an industrial site opposite, said it was “extremely lucky” the wind was blowing up the hill, away from the industrial area.

“If it was wind coming from the other side we’d be evacuated. It’s tracking up and over the hill towards Rapaki.”

The wind in Christchurch was blowing from the northeast during Monday, strengthening gradually during the day, MetService said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Three helicopters and four fire engines are trying to put out the blaze.

About 4.30pm the average wind speed at Christchurch Airport was 35kph, with gusts to near 50kph.

MetService data showed about 10mm of rain in Christchurch central early Monday, but very little in the previous fortnight.

Tait said that while he was taking photos of the blaze, he noticed two people who appeared to be watching on the other side of the hill, and had alerted police.

./Stuff Two people can be seen watching the blaze on the other side of the hil.

About 4pm, police said they had been helping with traffic, but were no longer there.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The Port Hills Road and Chapmans Road intersection is closed with traffic management in place.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Trees and their branches can be seen in flames.

./Stuff Smoke continues to blow towards Rapaki.