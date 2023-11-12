Person seriously hurt after car hits raceway wall during motorsport festival

Emergency services were called to Ruapuna Raceway on Sunday morning after a crash left a person seriously injured. (File photo)

A person has been seriously injured after a car crashed into a wall at Christchurch’s Ruapuna raceway during a two-day motorsport festival.

Emergency services were called to Euromarque Motorsport Park, adjacent to the speedway, at about 10.30am on Sunday morning, police said.

A St John spokesperson said a person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition. Firefighters were also sent to the scene but were not needed.

The Canterbury Car Club is hosting a two-day Speed Festival at the track near Templeton this weekend.

General manager Mark Wedderell said the club would not be making any comment on the incident, but said it was a “slight crash” and nothing “out of the ordinary”.

He disputed the police and ambulance description of the injuries as serious, and said the person was taken to hospital “under observation”.

The weekend’s festival includes races for Super Saloons, Minis, historic Formula Ford and single-seaters.

Don Scott/Stuff The crash happened at Ruapuna Raceway about 10.30am on Sunday. (File photo)

According to the car club’s event timetable, Continental Rennsport – involving European saloon and GT cars – and BMW E30s were racing at the time of the crash on Sunday morning.

Ruapuna has seen a number of bad crashes in recent years.

In June 2021, Brett Sullivan was critically injured and left in a coma after his Porsche hit a wall during a track day at the raceway.

In October that year Craig Smith died when his car hit a concrete wall at high speed during the first round of the National Drag Racing Championships.