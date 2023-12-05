The bland Christchurch street that's now full of paint, bollards and planter boxes

The view from The Press office in Christchurch shows the Gloucester Street concoction of planter boxes and seats.

It's an unremarkable street in central Christchurch. But in the last two weeks it has morphed into something else entirely with paint, bollards, planter boxes, one-way routes... and chaos – all for a 10-week trial.

Lit up by road cones, Gloucester St – home to many businesses including the Isaac Theatre Royal, The Press/Stuff Christchurch office and Tūranga library – has been undergoing work for a “people-friendly” and “inviting” makeover since November 14.

Almost a month on, the Christchurch City Council trial makeover continues, making the road thinner, more accessible and safer for punters.

The council said they chose the 240m stretch of road as it connects to Te Pae, the iconic New Regent street, Cathedral Square and will become the home pavement for the new Court Theatre in May next year.

So for 10 weeks, the slower road will be the new normal for commuters both on foot and behind the wheel before a permanent decision in June, 2024.

The total budget for the work was $1.4 million and included the cost of reverting the street after the decision (if the permanent decision isn’t made). This means that each metre of the Gloucester St strip costs around $5,833.

As work is carried out, commuters must navigate an awkward-looking one-way system, until a two-way lane and 10kph limit is implemented.

Blocks of gold and burnt orange-coloured paint are scattered down the street, some accompanied by stencils of native Nikau palms to tie in with the palm trees outside the connecting Cathedral Junction.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Christchurch's Gloucester Street is lit up by orange cones as road work continues for the temporary new 240m layout.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Christchurch City Councillor Jake McLellan is looking forward to the temporary Gloucester Street makeover and said it would be ‘silly’ not to make it permanent.

Central ward councillor Jake McLellan said he’s “looking forward” to the makeover once it’s finished.

“I was there on Friday and it looks really nice. It’ll create a big visual impact when it’s finished and New Regent St is so popular, so this is just going to extend that.”

McLellan said it would be “silly” if the re-paved Gloucester St didn’t become permanent.

“I think we would be silly to only leave it there for a few months after all the drama that came with it. The work can hold up for a few years and the government has helped fund it. We would be silly not to make the most of that.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Different shaped planter boxes are being built on the road beside the footpath.

The makeover was meant to begin earlier this year, but was put on hold after concerns about the initial one-way plan for the road.

In September, councillors moved a motion to continue the work, but with a two-way traffic design – which McLellan told The Press felt like a “blindside”.

“We had already compromised by putting in the two-way. What I don’t like is further compromises being made by people who were never elected.”

He believed former chief executive Dawn Baxendale, who abruptly resigned last month, made the decision because a few influential developers were still unhappy with the trial – despite it being two-way.

Christchurch City Council The Christchurch City Council’s original vision of what the ‘inviting’ Gloucester Street would look like.

Waka Kotahi have funded 90% of the project through their Streets for People programme, which equals to $1.26 million and the council have paid the remaining costs.

Transport planning and delivery manager Jacob Bradbury said most of the work on Gloucester St was expected to finish on Friday and the street was planned to be open from next Wednesday.

But this might not be the last commuters see of the one-way routes and road cones; due to the makeover being a “trial”, there are allowances “for changes to continue being made throughout”.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff While work continues on Gloucester Street a temporary one-way system is in place from 6am to 6pm daily.

“With the ongoing development of the Performing Arts Precinct and surrounding areas, this project gives the people of Christchurch an opportunity to imagine a different use for a street at the heart of our city at low-risk to ratepayers,” Bradbury said.

The council will be “actively monitoring traffic” and “watching to see how people move through and use the area” to see what does and doesn’t work for the redesign.

Once the makeover is complete and the trial is up and running, the public will be able to provide feedback to the council that goes towards the big decision in June.

For now, cars and people weave their way through cones, planter boxes and bench seats while the temporary makeover continues.