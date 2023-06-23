Rescue attempt to reach man stranded on iceberg near Mt Cook

Tasman Lake near Mt Cook, where a man became stranded on Friday evening. (File photo)

A man is stranded on an iceberg on a South Island lake in freezing temperatures after his inflatable boat was damaged.

A police spokesperson said the man managed to call for help on his phone from an iceberg on Tasman Lake, which is in the MacKenzie country near Mt Cook.

She said the police were in discussions with the Coastguard at Twizel and helicopter services, as they looked for a way to rescue the man.

He was unhurt but cold, she said.

At 8.30pm Fire and Emergency New Zealand confirmed it was sending resources from Twizel to assist police.

According to the MetService, the temperature at the Mt Cook township, near Tasman Lake, was -1C on Friday evening.

Icebergs are a feature of lakes in the Mt Cook/Tasman glacier region, and at least one operator runs boat trips on Tasman Lake so tourists can view them up close.