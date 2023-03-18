Fireworks start scrub fire on Christchurch's Port Hills

Fire crews were quick to extinguish a scrub fire near Sugarloaf on Saturday evening.

Fire crews have been forced to extinguish a large scrub fire caused by fireworks on Christchurch’s Port Hills.

Fire and emergency received multiple calls alerting them to a scrub fire on the Port Hills about 9pm on Saturday night.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said crews from both the Governor’s Bay and Spreydon fire stations responded and found a 10-by-30 metre scrub fire near Sugarloaf.

Fire crews were able to quickly contain the blaze, and it was extinguished at about 9.15pm.

READ MORE:

* Teen allegedly started Canterbury wildfire, police say

* Fireworks may have caused Woodend bushfire that ravaged 200 hectares and forced evacuation of holiday park

* Oriental Bay lit up as Wellington sees 2023 in with two fires



It appeared the fire had been caused by people lighting fireworks in the area, a spokesperson said.

“If people are lighting fireworks in the area, we urge them to do so in a safe manner and make sure they have some form of extinguisher with them,” they said.

Crews remained at the scene to ensure there were no flare-ups.