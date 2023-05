Clean-up crews at the scene of the crash on Brougham St in Christchurch.

Three people have been seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Brougham St and Opawa Rd at 8.20pm.

“Initial indications suggest three people have been seriously injured,” said a police spokesperson.

The road was partially blocked, with one lane open, but had since been cleared.

Do you know more? Email reporters@press.co.nz